ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Business Association is changing its name to welcome community members into its organization.
"With thoughtful consideration, we have decided to change our moniker to the EBCA; the Enosburg Business & Community Association," an Oct. 15 press release from the organization states. "We have seen active participation from our community members which leads us to invite them to join our association."
The EBA was formed in 1982 by a group of independent business owners and employees to support local businesses through activities and representation in municipal policy.
The association established Enosburg's Annual Harvest Festival in Lincoln Park, organizes Christmas and Easter celebrations and put up Enosburg’s first formal holiday street decorations.
The EBCA looks forward to admitting new members with a reflective fee structure, according to the press release.
"We will continue to embrace the community activities that support the whole family and the joy of being in Enosburg," the release states.
If interested in joining as a business or community member, please email theebavt@gmail.com.
