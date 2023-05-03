ST. ALBANS — Is a special woman in your life deserving of some relaxation? Nominate her for a day of pampering at Empower MedSpa in St. Albans.
Spa manager Katie Cleary said staff member Jennifer Baker came up with the idea for the giveaway last month.
“She was hoping to give back to the community, specifically our female community — our nurses, teachers, moms and show them appreciation by giving away two spa days at our facility,” Cleary said.
Empower MedSpa is a woman-owned skincare and personal wellness spa, located at 53 Fairfax Rd in St. Albans and 996 South Main Street in Stowe. It offers a variety of services, ranging from well-known beauty practices like waxing, facials and massage therapy to more clinical offerings like Botox, body sculpting and microneedling.
When the spa first opened in St. Albans, Cleary said many of the services were foreign to residents of Franklin County. In the five years since, people have gotten on board.
“Before I started working in this industry, there were a lot of services we offered that I didn't know how they worked or how they could be a good fit for me,” Cleary said.
What sets Empower apart from other spas is its education around particular services, Cleary said. Medical professionals begin every patient consultation with an analysis before creating a customized treatment plan of in-clinic treatments and pharmaceutical-grade home-care products.
“We really want to know them [our clients] by name, know their story and really go above and beyond and try to make them feel beautiful and confident,” Cleary said.
Empower MedSpa is accepting nominations until May 5. An online form asks nominators to share why a particular woman is deserving of a spa makeover.
Empower staff will choose two women to receive pampering valued at $1,500. The winners may receive treatments such Botox, Juvederm Filler, Laser facials and more.
