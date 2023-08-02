SWANTON — At Vermont Precision Tools (VPT), employee suggestions are more than just a way to share ideas – they are an essential part of the company's success. VPT's management relies heavily on its Continuous Improvement Suggestions program, which allows employees to contribute their ideas on improving operations, making VPT a leader in its sector.
The initiative, launched in 2017, invites employees to submit color-coded cards with their suggestions, arranged on a board by department, job role, and date of submission. This year alone, the company has received 380 suggestions, bringing the total number of implemented recommendations to over 3,000 since the program's inception.
"It's worked beyond our wildest dreams," shared Mark Rocheleau, VPT's specialty value stream manager.
Rocheleau revealed that a good portion of the suggestions this year are safety improvements, reinforcing the sense of belonging among employees. The company goal is to implement these suggestions within 30 days, documenting the progress on each card and awarding points based on quality, safety, and waste reduction. The accumulated points contribute to an annual "continuous improvement genius" award for the most innovative suggestions.
Each accepted suggestion undergoes scrutiny to determine if it can be applicable across other departments, thereby promoting change and innovation across the company. "We have to be careful in saying no to an idea; we have to explain why not, while keeping everyone motivated to contribute," Rocheleau said. This practice is crucial in fostering a sense of mutual respect and pride in the workforce.
Rocheleau noted that the program proved especially beneficial during the Covid pandemic, enhancing the sense of belonging among employees by demonstrating their input and ideas matter to the company.
The continuous improvement program is always in need of tweaking here and there, Rocheleau said. “When we look ahead, we continue to enhance our program. We have a vested interest in figuring out how to leverage all this innovative thinking. We have attached value to the process with a reward system for participation. So, for any implemented suggestion we offer the employee the choice of $5.00 in cash or a $5.00 scratch-off lottery ticket. It is the little rewards that most employees appreciate, and hey, it works.”
With 35 years at VPT, Rocheleau asserts the importance of management's role in recognizing and implementing the employees' contributions. He facilitates a weekly meeting to discuss and evaluate each of the suggestions.
Reflecting on the success of the program, Rocheleau said, "When I look back at the six years of our program, it just makes me wonder where we will be in another six years. That’s pretty exciting for us all."
Editor's Note: This is paid content. Vermont Precision Tools is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
