ST. ALBANS — During the month of December, Eaton's Fine Jewelry matches every watch battery sold, and passes the love on to Martha's Community Kitchen in the form of a donation.
The jewelry shop on North Main Street in St. Albans has been donating to Martha’s Kitchen for at least the last seven years, Jennifer Williams, a long-time Eaton’s sales associate, told the Messenger.
“We started doing it several years ago, and it just stuck,” she said. “We believe in what Martha’s Kitchen is doing and it makes us and our customers happy to feel like we are contributing to that mission in a small way.”
Eaton’s Fine Jewelry opened in 2006 and is owned by St. Albans native Vicki Eaton and her husband Jeff. For them, being a vital part of the downtown community is paramount, and their December matching program is just one of the ways they give back.
Eaton’s annual donation wouldn’t be possible, Williams said, without the tremendous support of the community and the tireless dedication of Brother Bob Begley, who oversees day-to-day operations at the kitchen.
