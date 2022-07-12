ST. ALBANS — Looking back on his 44 years in the shoe business, Dave Bailey says his four branches of Danform Shoes are like children – not all of them were planned.
Now, Bailey and his wife, Helen, have a new child in the form of their new location at 139 North Main St., Suite 13. The store, with a 2,500-square-foot sales floor, replaces the location at 150 Swanton Road.
Tuesday, July 5, marked the first day in business.
“I think it’s a really good move for us,” Dave, 74, said “We feel really positive about it.”
In addition to nearly doubling the size of the sales floor, Dave said the move positions the business closer to the hub of downtown activity and allows for more ample parking in the shopping plaza. Dave added that the new space is also “far superior ergonomically for our customers, and also for our employees,” as it is all on one floor rather than having stairs.
Business origins
The move is the most recent change in Danform Shoes’ lengthy history, having started as a business manufacturing wood-bottom clogs in Colchester on July 1, 1978. Danform Shoes is run under the umbrella of The Bay Corporation, for which Dave is CEO and president, and Helen is chief operating officer and vice president.
When Dave Bailey first created the corporation, it was alongside his partner, Dave DeForge, an inventor and builder who was the brainchild behind a device that made fireplaces heat more efficiently. But DeForge got sidetracked from his invention by Ed Robinson, whose wife had a factory in Ireland manufacturing wood-bottom clogs. Robinson suggested that DeForge set up a similar factory in the United States.
“Finally, Dave said, ‘Look, bring some samples. We’ll start at the bottom of Church Street (in Burlington). If we sell anything by the time we get to the top of Church Street, I’ll start a factory,’” Dave Bailey recounted.
Sales went well, and before DeForge knew it, he had a check in the mail to cover the cost of plane tickets for him to fly to Ireland to learn how to make wood-bottom clogs. But running both the shoe factory and selling his inventions became too much to manage, at which time Dave Bailey came to help, buying half the shoe business.
From 1978 to 1986, the shoe factory operated from what is now Danform Shoes’ Colchester location at 104 Heineberg Drive, just 1 mile away from Dave and Helen’s home.
They dipped their toes into the retail business with a little folding table in a 50-square-foot space in the Colchester building where they sold factory seconds – shoes with imperfections that were not sent to other retailers.
“We expanded from there to opening the store in Shelburne in 1983,” Dave Bailey recalled.
Transitioning to retail
The name Danform, Dave Bailey explained, takes inspiration from there being Swedish forms and Danish forms of shoes. The wood-bottom clogs used the Danish form, which are more pointed on the end, a little narrower in the toe and less shaped like an individual’s foot compared to the Swedish form.
Eventually, wood-bottom shoes fell out of favor. The Baileys bought DeForge out of his half of the business and made the transition exclusively to retail in 1986. Helen Bailey traveled to shoe expos, trying to get brands that their customers would appreciate.
“We had an open mind to comfort,” said Helen Bailey, 75. “We built our brand on comfortable shoes. … We’ve tried a little fashion, a little of this, a little of that. It needs to be a combination of comfort and fashion.”
The model seems to have proven successful, with Danform Shoes opening branches No. 3 and 4 in St. Albans and Burlington in 1990 and 2000, respectively. Both branches were acquired unexpectedly, after friends of Dave called him for help with closing sales. Today, the company has about 35 employees working across its four branches.
“We were amazed,” Helen said of their customers’ support and the business’ success.
“It was a lot of hours, a lot of hard work and a lot of reinvesting in the business,” Dave Bailey said as he prepared to wash the windows at the new St. Albans storefront, and order stock later in the day, as he does every Sunday.
The St. Albans location
Moving the St. Albans branch, however, comes as no surprise, as the Baileys said they and their employees have been talking about it for years.
In January, on their way back from a shoe expo in Manchester, N.H., the idea solidified and Penny Brock, manager of the St. Albans location, actively started looking at storefronts to rent and taking photos of the possibilities.
“We knew that we could do much better in another location,” Helen said. “I immediately felt like this was the best one. It looked like a real store already.”
Although Suite 13 required being transformed from the former dining area of a Chinese restaurant, the shoe store is now ready for a soft opening.
Brock and the Baileys hope to have a grand opening in August, when fall and winter products are in stock and families are preparing for their children to go back to school. The store’s best-selling brands are Birkenstock, Dansko, HOKA, Brooks, Merrell and Keen.
“Our main competitor in this business isn’t another brick-and-mortar store,” Dave Bailey noted. “It’s your couch and your computer.”
While Danform Shoes does have a website at danformshoesvt.com, and staff are happy to ship shoes to customers who prefer to shop online, the Baileys encourage people to check out what brands and styles are available using the website, and then come to the store for a fitting.
“For a lot of my customers who don’t shop online, it’s the idea that shoes are like jeans,” Brock said. “It’s very hard to ensure that they fit right and they don’t want to send it back.”
“Our emphasis now is on the shopping experience,” Dave Bailey added. “Anybody in retail, it doesn’t matter what you’re selling, it can be bought 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Furthermore, Helen said, some customers are “anxious to get back into the stores” following the COVID-19 pandemic. Danform Shoes has largely been open for regular hours during the pandemic, minus about 10 weeks of closure followed by curbside service in 2020.
The St. Albans branch of Danform Shoes will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To inquire about working for Danform Shoes, as Helen Bailey said more part-time employees are always welcome, email baycorpshoes@aol.com.
