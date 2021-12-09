ST. ALBANS — Community Bank branches are getting in the festive spirit by giving back to the communities they serve to help all families have a happy holiday season.
The bank in St. Albans will be donating it's spare change to Martha's Community Kitchen and Samaritan House.
Martha's Community Kitchen has been feeding and offering companionship to vulnerable community members since 1984 while Samaritan House offers services for the homeless in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
“Giving back to our communities is our favorite tradition,” Community Bank regional manager Anita Bourgeois said. “Our branches want to make the world a brighter place this holiday season, and we encourage everyone to get involved by supporting those who need it most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.