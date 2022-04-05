SHELDON/MILTON — Comcast has announced it is expanding its network to approximately 280 addresses in Sheldon and 100 addresses in Milton.
The homes will now have access to all Xfinity and Comcast Business Products, including residential broadband speeds up to 3 gigabits per second (Gbps) and business speeds up to 100 Gbps.
“We are committed to investing and evolving our network to stay ahead of customers’ needs now and into the future,” stated Carolyne Hannan, senior vice president of Comcast’s Western New England Region in an email to the Messenger March 25.
Historically, underserved communities in Vermont have remained that way because it hasn’t been profitable for private businesses to expand into them.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, these known and experienced problems were illuminated as families in underserved communities tried to do school and work from home.
Underserved addresses are defined as having access at speeds less than 25/3 Mbps (but higher than 4/1 Mbps). Unserved addresses have no access, or they have access only at speeds less than 4/1 Mbps, according to a Dec. 2021 brief from the Joint Fiscal Office.
In Sheldon, Comcast expanded its network to addresses on the following streets:
Rice Hill
Clark Rd
Severance Rd
Casino Rd
Sheldon Heights
Forest Heights
Pinewood Dr
Trophy Ln
Evergreen Ter
Danyow Rd
Main St
Bridge St
Sheldon Woods
Hill RD
Central St
Church St
Pleasant St
East Sheldon
Laurel Dr
Bouchard Rd
Crowe Hill
In 2020, Sheldon was listed as one of seven Vermont communities expected to see expanded Comcast services within the year.
In a statement then, Gov. Phil Scott celebrated the extension as a means of bridging parts of Vermont’s digital divide, where nearly a quarter of all households lack access to the 25 megabits per second upload speeds cited as the Federal Communications Commission’s benchmark for “advanced telecommunications.”
“We have committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses across our region have the important broadband connections they need for their educational, professional and personal lives,” Hannan said in the emailed statement.
In Milton, Comcast is expanding to the following streets:
Cody Road
Devino Road
East Road
Hailey Drive
Hardscrabble Road
Martell Road
Reynolds Road
“Over the last three years, Comcast has invested tens of millions of dollars in technology and infrastructure in Vermont, including improvements to its broadband network,” reads a March 17 press release from Comcast.
Northwest Fiberworx Director Sean Kio said the expansion shouldn’t affect the Communication Union District’s plan.
Erik Breiland, the Milton community delegate on Northwest Fiberworx, said it’s great that Comcast is expanding.
“The more people we can get with good internet in the state, the better off we're all going to be,” Breiland said in a March 30 interview.
Breiland echoed Kio’s sentiment, saying Comcast’s expansion probably won’t affect the goals of the CUD.
“With Fiberworx, we're trying to go after people who from a business model standpoint, it makes a little bit less sense to go after,” he said.
Residents can check to see if their address is now being served by Comcast by checking on the Xfinity website.
