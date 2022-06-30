ST. ALBANS — For Jeffrey Levesque, it is all about tradition. For good reason. He is the fourth generation to guide the Brady, Levesque and Terrien families to care for the deceased in northern Vermont.
“Our task is demanding at times, but knowing we have made a difficult time in a family’s life a little easier is what is most rewarding for us,” said Jeff. “We get one opportunity to get it right for every family, every time, and that is what we accomplish. It’s a business that requires adapting to the needs of people who call on us each day.
“The good that we do - which we take on as a personal responsibility - is what distinguishes us as the professional organization we are. I can’t imagine doing anything else. When I was in grade school I would get instructed by the teachers to eat my lunch because they would see me watching my father and Mr. Brady, conducting burials in the cemetery behind the school. I guess you could say I was born into the business.”
The Brady & Levesque funeral home had its beginning in 1984, with G. Thomas Brady and Raymond Levesque, who carried on the traditions of their families before them. Anthony Terrien started in the funeral business in 1918, serving Richmond and Essex, Vermont. Since then, Anthony’s son Frederick Terrien, grandson Raymond Levesque and great grandson Jeffrey Levesque have carried on the tradition of care for the deceased and their families and friends in their time of need. Mr. Brady worked alongside his father Allen Brady at the former Discroll & Moran Memorial Home, where he met Mr. Levesque.
“Even though we have our roots deeply seated locally, today, Brady & Levesque Funeral Home embraces every new tradition and expectation a family asks of us. We are the only funeral provider in our area that has an exclusive non-invasive arrangement process. Informed decisions and custom arrangements to each family’s needs are our central priority, and no one can accomplish this like we do. That’s the Brady & Levesque tradition. Four generations deep.”
