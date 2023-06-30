ST. ALBANS — Funeral homes are not only dedicated to serving the needs of grieving families during the loss of a human loved one, but they also recognize the profound bond between people and their pets.
Pet loss is a significant and emotional event that can cause deep sorrow and grief. Understanding the importance of providing a compassionate space for pet owners to mourn, Brady and Levesque Funeral Home offer services specifically tailored to pet funerals and memorialization.
Jeff Levesque and his team of caring professionals provide a comforting environment where families can say their final goodbyes, honor the memory of their beloved pets, and find solace in the support of others who understand the pain of losing a cherished animal companion.
Pet loss can be an overwhelming experience, and we help pet owners navigate through this difficult time. We offer a range of services to accommodate the unique needs of grieving pet owners, including pet cremation, burial, and memorialization options.
We can provide resources that provide grief counseling and support groups, recognizing that the loss of a pet can have a profound impact on emotional well-being. By catering to pet loss we truly empathize with the grief experienced by pet owners and strive to create meaningful experiences that honor the lives of these cherished animals.
Get in touch at (802) 524-2928 or bradyandlevesque.com.
Editor's Note: This is paid content. Brady & Levesque Funeral Home is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at https://www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.