The unexpected news of a loved one's passing can leave family and friends in shock. That person's death can create a grief-stricken family in the wake of unexpected tragedy. Compassion and caring is what is needed in that time of sadness.
Jeff Levesque, the heart and soul of Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, has been guiding families through the difficult journey of saying goodbye to loved ones for over four decades. His expertise, empathy and comforting demeanor have made him the pillar of support during such heart-wrenching times.
Jeff knows arranging a funeral is not just a matter of logistics; it is about creating a meaningful tribute to honor the departed. Keeping the family's wishes in mind, Jeff's staff handles every detail. They handle floral arrangements tailored to that loved one and delicately prepare programs that commemorate that person's life. Brady & Levesque will also assist with obituaries, paperwork and any other necessary arrangements.
Understanding that finances can be an additional burden during such trying times, Jeff offers families different options for their services. He ensures that they can pay their respects without adding financial strain to their sorrow.
Though the pain of losing someone never truly fades, you can count on Brady & Levesque Funeral Home to be there, ready to offer a guiding light and support during challenging times when care is what is important.
Call (802) 524-2928 to get in touch.
This is paid content. Brady & Levesque Funeral Home is part of the Messenger’s Preferred Business Program. Learn more at www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program.
