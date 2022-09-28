ST. ALBANS CITY — Franklin County children and families impacted by autism spectrum disorder now have a place to receive care close to home.
Autism Care Partners opened a location in St. Albans on Tuesday, the organization’s second in Vermont. Located on Lemnah Drive, the center can serve 30 kids ages 2 to 7.
Paula Reynolds, managing board certified behavior analyst of the St. Albans center, said there is a huge need for autism care services in Northwest Vermont, as the disorder becomes increasingly prevalent nationwide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with autism by age 8. Families are then largely left to find services on their own.
“I’m excited to join ACP with the opening of our St. Albans location,” Reynolds stated in a press release. “I’m passionate about the work that we do and the services that we offer.”
Autism Care Partners celebrated the opening of the St. Albans location on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting and open house event. Mayor Tim Smith was present to help cut the ribbon and learn more about the work of the center.
“This is a great addition to the community,” Smith said.
Autism Care Partners empowers families through early diagnosis and innovative, interdisciplinary care throughout all stages of a child’s development.
The St. Albans center will immediately offer applied behavior analysis therapy, and once more staff join the team, it will also offer speech and occupational therapy and licensed clinical social work services.
“We designed the space to suit our needs,” Sophie Katz, manager of strategy and development, said of the Lemnah Drive location, which was the former home of Vermont Adult Learning. “We wanted it to be an open and accepting community space.”
The center is bright and open, with various rooms devoted to different kinds of play, including fine and gross motor skills. A mountainous mural scene brings the outdoors in.
“We want children to be thrilled to walk in here, to not want to leave,” Katz said.
As opposed to Autism Care Partners’ location in South Burlington, the St. Albans space has immediate openings, a rarity in early childhood education. Reynolds said dozens of families in Franklin, Grand Isle and Lamoille counties are on the waitlist for care at UVM Medical Center and in Burlington.
Educators from the Maple Run Unified School District, staff from Northwest Counseling and Support Services and Lt. Jason Wetherby from the St. Albans City Police Department also attended the launch event on Tuesday. They spoke with Reynolds and Elaine Crosby, community outreach and engagement officer, about how youth can best utilize services.
“To best support our families, we look forward to working closely with our community partners,” Reynolds said.
Founded in 1992 as an early intervention provider in New York City, Autism Care Partners has evolved to include 22 centers across the Northeast.
