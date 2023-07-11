ST. ALBANS — The American Legion Green Mountain Post 1 donated $2,500 to the St. Albans Recreation Department this past June to help establish a new playground area at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area.
featured
American Legion donates $2,500 for Hard’ack playground
Most Popular Stories
-
A guide to international dining in and around Franklin County
-
Gov. Scott invites Vermonters to join him for rail trail ride; event starts in Swanton
-
‘There is also so much to be gained:' Foster parents in Franklin County share their experience
-
Home tour of the week: A $379,000 house in St. Albans City with a remarkable modern kitchen
-
Charles Flaherty Thomas
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Burlington VT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Vermont... Missisquoi River At East Berkshire affecting Franklin County. For the Missisquoi River...including East Berkshire...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missisquoi River at East Berkshire. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and some low lying roads will occur along the Missisquoi from Richford to Enosburg. Water will enter the yards of riverside homes in East Berkshire. At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and roadways will occur from Richford to Enosburg. Water will approach Route 118 at East Berkshire, and Route 105 between Enosburg Falls and East Berkshire. Yards will be flooded in East Berkshire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING... The Flood Warning will expire at 1030 AM EDT this morning for portions of central, northeast, northwest, and southern Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont, Addison, Orange and Washington. In northeast Vermont, Caledonia, Essex and Orleans. In northwest Vermont, Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille. In southern Vermont, Windsor. Heavy rain has ended across the region though light rain may persist into early this afternoon. No new flooding is expected, but existing flood waters may be slow to recede. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Currently in Saint Albans
68°
68° / 65°
11 AM
70°
12 PM
73°
1 PM
76°
2 PM
79°
3 PM
81°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.