American Legion Hard'Ack playground donation

Members of the American Legion

Mike Zemiamek, a member of the recreation committee, receives the donation from American Legion members. From left to right: William Bronson, Mike Zemiamek, Ron Shangraw, Gary Godin and Dave Hemingway.

 

ST. ALBANS — The American Legion Green Mountain Post 1 donated $2,500 to the St. Albans Recreation Department this past June to help establish a new playground area at the Hard’Ack Recreation Area.

