Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Burlington VT has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Vermont... Missisquoi River At East Berkshire affecting Franklin County. For the Missisquoi River...including East Berkshire...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missisquoi River at East Berkshire. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and some low lying roads will occur along the Missisquoi from Richford to Enosburg. Water will enter the yards of riverside homes in East Berkshire. At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and roadways will occur from Richford to Enosburg. Water will approach Route 118 at East Berkshire, and Route 105 between Enosburg Falls and East Berkshire. Yards will be flooded in East Berkshire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 15.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING... The Flood Warning will expire at 1030 AM EDT this morning for portions of central, northeast, northwest, and southern Vermont, including the following counties, in central Vermont, Addison, Orange and Washington. In northeast Vermont, Caledonia, Essex and Orleans. In northwest Vermont, Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille. In southern Vermont, Windsor. Heavy rain has ended across the region though light rain may persist into early this afternoon. No new flooding is expected, but existing flood waters may be slow to recede. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.