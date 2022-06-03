ST. ALBANS — Alliance Automotive has a new owner in the driver’s seat.
Al Gaudette, a longtime Franklin County car man, took over the pre-owned car dealer earlier this year.
Operating his own business was never part of the plan, but when the previous owner was ready to step down, Gaudette felt the need to step up.
“I’ve always been a car enthusiast,” he told the Messenger by phone on Thursday, the sounds of a busy work day muffled in the background.
The automotive shop on Swanton Road in St. Albans Town was formerly Integrity Auto and owned by Mike Boomhower. Gaudette started working for Boomhower almost from the get-go, just after Boomhower moved the business out of his house.
Gaudette did everything from mechanic and body work to selling and ordering.
“I did pretty much all of it working for him,” Gaudette said. “And I learned different trades through different people over the years. Some of it was self-taught.”
Ready to move on to new endeavors, Boomhower sold the business to Gaudette late this past winter. Gaudette and his team of 12 employees — many of whom stayed on through the change in ownership — hope to provide the same level of high-quality sales and service.
Alliance Automotive buys and sells pre-owned, like-new cars and trucks as well as provides undercoating and tire services, routine maintenance work and body work. It prides itself on a no-hassle car shopping experience, Gaudette said.
And on a typical day, he still does a little bit of everything, just like he did when he was starting out in the automotive industry.
“I like keeping my eye on the ball and just make sure it’s going in the right direction and then going from there,” Gaudette said.
