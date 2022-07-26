MONTGOMERY — At the end of a long forest road, a cosmetic sorceress has nestled in the thicket and opened her doors to the public.
Driving down the canopied driveway to Alice Reighley’s Wildwood Salon in Montgomery, one is almost apprehensive. But the lush greenery parts to a beautiful park-like area flushed with enormous rosa rugosa bushes.
Formerly a stylist at salons in St. Albans, Reighley saw the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to launch her own business, which will open full-time on Sept. 1.
“I want people to feel like they’re getting the highest quality of care and my undivided attention,” Reighley said. “I know when I’m stressed and frantic, and that is not what I want to put into my work. I want my clients to feel like they can let go and walk out feeling great about themselves.”
Reighley started Wildwood Salon out of her home part-time in January, while continuing to work in St. Albans. Customers followed Reighley to her new haven in the woods, across the grassy pathway, up the wooden stairs and through the giant flower bushes.
The experience that Reighley strives for, she said, is low-intensity, relaxing and personal in a peaceful and warm setting inspired by Tolkein’s Shire.
“After working in a fast-paced salon environment, I could feel that I personally wanted the time and space to really calmly focus on what the person needs,” Reighley said. “And people have definitely responded. They want that experience.”
Finding her home in beauty
From a young age, the Fairfax-native has always been artistically inclined. A former “theater-kid” and the daughter of an oil painter, Reighley always felt compelled to create, but the profession of cosmetology was not originally in the plan.
While dreaming about art school, it was her coworkers at the bank she worked at that encouraged her to pursue cosmetology, given her natural skill in fashion, hair and makeup.
“I’ve always needed to create,” Reighley said. “I love macrame and collage, I just have always been really artsy fartsy … and finally the bank ladies and my parents were just like ‘Go to school, go to school’ so I did. And from the moment I walked into [cosmetology school] I felt at home.”
Living on a diet of cold pizza from her waitressing job during the recession of 2008, Reighley enrolled in cosmetology school and worked at the same time. After 11 months and 1,500 hours, she received her certification and began work at salons in St. Albans.
Creating color
Along with her passion to create, mold and craft beautiful things, Reighley found she could express her hunger for science, experimentation and calculation through hair. She knew she could connect to people, which often can be the hardest part of one-on-one cosmetic services. The fact that the scientific and mathematical side of cosmetology fascinated her drove her to excel, and her fluency in color language didn’t hurt.
“Things like color theory are really important to learn,” Reighley said. “Having a background in fine arts, it translated immediately to me. It’s still art, just on a different, more delicate medium, There’s a lot of science and chemistry involved.”
Creating color, Reighley said, was something that naturally came to her beginning in childhood and quickly became her speciality when doing hair. Layering and mixing chemicals to create the perfect vibrancy and tone of color to match skin tones and styles was something her hands seemed to inherently know how to do.
But more than that, Reighley found satisfaction in being able to care for her clients mentally and emotionally, to give them the space to “melt into the chair” and let her take the reins. The experience of letting go is therapeutic, and creating the perfect, tranquil environment to do that has become her life’s work.
From the frying pan into the salon
When COVID-19 hit, Reighley said she was, surprisingly, somewhat relieved.
“I ended up focusing a lot more on my mental health and figuring out what it was really that I wanted to do,” she said. “I didn’t want to go back to that fast, frantic salon experience, and I don’t think my clients wanted to either.”
When COVID-19 hit, for cosmetologists it was incredibly tricky and heavy to navigate their “normal,” which includes constant close contact, conversation, relationships and long-term investment between a specialist and their client. COVID didn't have any fail safes for that industry.
The pandemic forced a lot of professionals, like Reighley, to work from home if they could. Reighley started dreaming about her new space, a place that was serene, private, had snacks and was surrounded by flowers, trails and nature.
“I was actually inspired by the Hobbit,” Reighley said. “I want this to be a place where anyone can come, release, relax and just soak in the atmosphere. To be at peace … and in the woods here, this brings me peace.”
Into the woods
In the hectic real estate crisis that emerged in recent years, Reighley and her husband managed to secure a home in the hills of Montgomery.
The salon itself is tranquil and minimalist, with tea, coffee and seltzers available in a cooler and healthy snacks in a bowl on the counter.
“During the slow-down of COVID, I realized … this is what I want,” Reighley said of a smaller, private practice. “My passion [for what I do didn’t] diminish, but I re-realized why I’m doing what I do … and I understand the relationship between the brain and peace … This is my way of making it personal and accessible.”
Come September 1, Reighley will be at her salon full-time, and said her schedule would likely consist of three to four clients a day, and she’s already booking bridal hair appointments into next year.
