ST. ALBANS — Thanks to a state loan, a new 72-unit affordable apartment building is officially coming to Lake Street.
The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board announced last week that it has awarded $7.94 million in state funds to be used by developer Grant Butterfield to push forward the creation of an new apartment building to be located at 175 Lake St.
Butterfield initially announced the project this past June.
“The project will represent a significant update from the current vacant parking lot, and will include new street parking, public sidewalks and landscaping,” Butterfield said in a written statement.
As part of the loan requirements, the new apartments will remain affordable to families earning at or below 60% of the area’s median income, or roughly $49,000 for St. Albans City residents.
In addition, 11 of the 72 affordable units will also be set aside for households that have experienced homelessness.
Butterfield said the state loan helps make the build possible with reduced rents. Without the subsidy or additional tax credits provided by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, the project wouldn’t be able to get off the ground due to the high costs associated with building construction.
The total expected cost of the build is $23 million, which is scheduled to begin in the spring. The apartment building is expected to be ready for tenants by the summer of 2024.
Expected amenities are to include a gym, meeting space, laundry facilities, a bike maintenance area and a recreation room for tenants. The location will also make it within walking distance of St. Albans City’s downtown, as well as grocery stores and other convenient locations.
When the project first moved through the city’s development review board this past summer, Butterfield said he had seen the need for housing after conducting a market study of the area.
The new development should help fulfill that need, he said, as well as providing a slate of newer apartments with updated amenities for those looking for lower-priced options.
“At locations around the state, our housing partners are using state and federal resources awarded by VHCB to add to our housing supply at an accelerating rate," Gus Seelig, executive director of the VHCB, said in a statement. "Purchase subsidy grants for homebuyers will offset the steep prices and higher interest rates, helping buyers enter the market, and 185 new and rehabilitated apartments in Rutland, St. Albans, Burlington and Bradford will create new rental opportunities in those towns.”
