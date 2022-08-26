ST. ALBANS — Adding tile to your home can offer a stylish way to increase your home’s value.
At Newton’s Decorating Center in St. Albans, you will find everything you need for custom tiled
showers, bathrooms, kitchens, mudrooms and more.
The staff offers design expertise and has great relationships with some of the area’s best installers.
Newton’s offers a huge selection of tile and stocks a wide variety of installation materials so your project can be completed without hassle.
Here are some frequently asked questions about tiling a shower or bathroom.
Q: What factors should I consider when choosing a tile?
A: Where the tile is going is probably the most important thing to start with. That will lead to the best size, type and finish.
Next, style should be considered to achieve the look and feel you are going for. It is a great idea to come and talk with us at the beginning of your project to make sure everything will be cohesive and functional.
Bonus tip: Before beginning any remodel, look to see what tiles are available. You may fall in love with a stunning mosaic tile for your backsplash, only to find out the counter or vanity you already ordered is too busy to work with a mosaic.
Q: What other materials will I need?
A: Tiling jobs require several installation products. In general, you will need to consider subfloor/walls, membranes, setting materials, mortars, grouts and caulks.
For the handy DIYer, we can help select all the materials you will need. We can help choose the right grout and the right color.
If you are hiring a professional installer, we carry a wide range of products contractors prefer.
Q: What kinds of shower accessories do you offer?
A: There is more to a shower than just the tile, shower drains now come linear as well as square and in a variety of metal finishes. They also have coordinating shelves and trim pieces available.
Benches can come in premade forms, so it’s important to talk to us at the beginning of your project so we can help you make all of the pieces fit.
Q: I’m not up to the task of installing myself. How do I find a reliable professional?
A: We work with some of the best professional installers in the area. It’s best practice to check references, ask for photos. Some of the best references are from friends and family.
It’s also important to plan ahead, it’s not unusual for installers to be several weeks or months out.
Editor's Note: This is paid content. Newton's Decorating Center is part of the Messenger's Preferred Business Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.