ST. ALBANS — The 29th Annual Home & Recreation Expo had great energy earlier this month at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center.
The St. Albans Rotary Club was pleased to welcome nearly 4,200 people who came to visit exhibitors who are an integral part of the community. Special guests Mickey and Minnie and Elsa and Anna were delighted to have their pictures taken.
This was a great event to reconnect with friends and neighbors. The EXPO is the major fundraiser for the Rotary Club. The money raised allows the club to invest in the community supporting worthwhile projects, partnering with various agencies, supporting food shelves, those in need, work with youth and help support a vibrant community.
The silent auction was a success. Thanks to all those that donated items with special recognition to the two highest value items from JL Masonry & Hardscaping and Moose Mountain Creations.
This year, the silent auction went online to help streamline the process, allow for continued bidding, and make this available to those that are not able to attend the show. The Rotary appreciates the support of everyone as the process was transitioned.
The Rotary sold the most grab bags this year that included great items, coupons from many key businesses, Rotary members,and partners. The club appreciates and thanks all who donated items.
Thank you to all the attendees, exhibitors, sponsors and volunteers. Free admission was made possible thanks to handycars.com. Peoples Trust Company and Med Associates, Inc. served as pavilion sponsors. Special thanks this year to our BFA Rotary Interact Club, Girl Scouts St. Albans Chapter and BFA National Honor Society students for helping during the event. So many wonderful young people committed to community service.
The Rotary Club appreciates the efforts of Vermont Tent Company and the support of the staff at Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center that allows us to host this event.
For more information about the Rotary Club of St. Albans visit our website https://www.stalbansrotaryclub.com/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Stalbansrotaryclub/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.