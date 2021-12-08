WESTFORD — The online 2021 Vermont Maple Conference, Dec. 8-10, will offer options for online learning with informative sessions led by maple industry experts and maple producers.
University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association (VMSMA) will host the virtual conference, which is co-sponsored by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. Daily sessions will be of interest not only to sugar makers but also to foresters who work with maple producers and forest landowners looking to lease to a producer.
To register, go to vermontmaple.org/maple-conferences. Attendees must register for each session they wish to attend. Registration for each session closes 24 hours before its scheduled start time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.