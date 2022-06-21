ST. ALBANS CITY — 14th Star Brewery launched a new beer today to raise funds for Alzheimer's research and care. People are invited to visit the brewery's taproom to try the beer and support the cause.
"Forget Me Not" is a a Kölsch-style ale brewed with honey. \A portion of the proceeds from the beer will be donated to support the work of the Alzheimer's Association.
The beer is being released as a part of the Alzheimer's Association's Longest Day initiative, in reference to today's summer solstice which is the longest day of the year.
Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia in adults and negatively affects a person's memory and behavior. It typically occurs in adults over age 65 but can also affect younger adults. There are an estimated 6 million Americans living with the disease.
