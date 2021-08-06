SWANTON — On a Tuesday night in March, during a virtual Swanton Selectboard meeting, around 70 residents powered up their computers and logged on to voice their concerns about a land sale the board planned to vote on.
The land, which was to be sold to a local developer for new apartments, is a 1.2 acre vacant property on Fourth Street, across the street from the Swanton School. The land used to be the site of the town garage, but for eight years now has remained completely empty.
Since the community became aware of the possible sale, the board has received letters from community members and organizations voicing concerns.
The main argument: the land should be kept by the town and used to build more space for Swanton residents to gather and recreate.
The Selectboard voted to delay the sale at its March 16 meeting, largely due to the community interest in the project, said Betsy Fournier, co-chair of the Swanton Enhancement Project (SEP) which was formed to plan possibilities for the property as well as other opportunities for recreation development.
“When we talk about support, we’re talking about community members gathering on a Zoom call and really influencing the Selectboard not to sell and why,” Fournier said in an Aug. 5 interview.
The SEP was tasked by the Selectboard to come up with a plan within the year on what can be done with the land and other opportunities to improve recreation and community along the Fit and Healthy Rec Path and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Fournier, who has been the board chair for Swanton Recreation for over a decade, and Joel Clark, former Swanton Selectboard member, are co-chairing the committee.
Since the March 16 meeting, the 10-member committee has been gathering community input on what should be done, drafting sketches, as well as researching possible grants to fund the project.
The plan is due in December, but the committee, full of passionate and knowledgeable Swanton residents, is working hard to make sure all community voices are heard, Fournier said.
A town bursting at the seams
Clark, who delivers Meals on Wheels a few times a month, said he remembered a day when he went to pick up the meals at the Recreation Department, but when he arrived, he heard a cacophony of noise.
When the school shut down due to the pandemic, Swanton Recreation received funds to turn their garage into a Learning Hub. As Clark walked in to pick up the meals, he saw kids having a good time but thought, “We need more space.”
“There’s not even windows in there right now,” Clark said in an Aug. 5 interview. “I’m looking at this saying, ‘This is so wrong. Let’s fix this.’”
Fournier said she’s intimately familiar with Swanton’s lack of space, as she sees it every day.
“When I have to sit down with somebody and they’re like ‘I want to run this program,’ I’m like ‘Okay, great but we have to find a space,’” she said. “And you can’t because our community is bursting at the seams.”
Right now there are 67 different programs being run through the Rec Department. From January to July of this year, the department saw around 900 patrons, Fournier said.
“Those are people who want programs,” she said. “They need that. Just think of what we could do with a space where we can really expand on community programs.”
With summer camps underway, Fournier said she has been witnessing how much fun Swanton kids are having outdoors, but larger uncertainty remains as the weather gets colder and outdoor spaces are no longer available.
“The last four weeks, seeing these kids at the Rec Department, how much fun they are having and the opportunities, it just really warms my heart,” she said. “It makes me emotional because come fall and winter, how are we going to support those kids?”
But it doesn’t just come down to space for Swanton youth. The committee is talking to all walks of life in the community, Fournier said.
“We see the need for more programming when it comes to senior citizens and our teams and our youth,” she said. “We are making sure that we are meeting the needs of everybody in the community.”
An opportunity they couldn’t pass up
The location of the Fourth Street property — it’s proximity to the Swanton School, the Fit and Healthy Rec Path and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail — make it uniquely-suited for community opportunities, Clark and Fournier said.
Clark said a big factor in the decision to not sell the Fourth Street property to build apartments was the state investment into the LVRT. Clark said the state did construction on the Swanton end of the trail this fall.
He said that’s when the light bulb came on for him.
“Do we really want apartments there? Or do we take this opportunity to make something nicer?” he said. “There were a lot of reasons to take a breather and see if we can do something better.”
The committee has been busy gathering input from community members.
They most recently had a community input event on July 24, handing out free ice-cream and putting out recreation and games on the empty Fourth Street property.
There, the SEP invited community members to tell the team directly what they wanted to see come out of their efforts for additional recreation along the trail and on the property.
Some came specifically for the event, others shouted things from their bikes as they rode by, Fournier said. Around 30 attendees offered their input on the project. Add to that the about 70 responses to an online survey.
The SEP plans to submit a draft proposal to the Selectboard in September, take October and November to revise and then submit a final plan in December. The project will hopefully be done within 5 to 10 years, Fournier said.
“It’s an economic development opportunity for our community that I don’t feel like we can pass up,” Fournier said. “If you create more space for people to gather and recreate then people are going to want to live in our community. People are going to put their businesses in our community because they are going to see that we are invested in our community.”
