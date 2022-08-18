Editor's Note: As part of an ongoing series, the Messenger is looking into Burlington's influence on Franklin County's growth and seeing what it means to be Chittenden County's northern neighbor.
Catch extended articles on some of the economic impacts this week. Read Part 1 here.
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Despite being located 30 miles away, Burlington’s influence on Franklin County is pervasive.
As the largest metro in Vermont, the Queen City pushes and pulls on Franklin County’s businesses and institutions, changing their shapes to fit into the larger economic puzzle of the region.
Burlington's pressures on housing have pushed up prices, and they're turning some parts of Franklin County into bedroom communities.
Part 2: Housing
While Franklin County’s more rural towns work to bring in new blood, the towns closest to Chittenden County are already ahead thanks to a high prevalence of Burlington commuters.
The county’s three southernmost towns – Fairfax, Georgia and Fletcher – all have higher homeownership rates and higher average home prices than most of the towns in Franklin County due to spillover from the metropolitan area.
The rest of Franklin County’s workers are left with properties that haven’t been grabbed up by Chittenden commuters, such as housing in towns that are too far north to access Burlington with a daily drive.
“Location still matters,” Coldwell Banker realtor Phil Gerbode said. “It does take a little longer to sell homes farther out in the country, though we are having an easier time selling homes in Richford and Berkshire, for example, because people are completely priced out of Chittenden County and southern Franklin County.”
According to Coldwell Banker’s Northwest Vermont Market Report, the average home price jumped by 20.4% year over year up to $325,000 due to market demand. In Chittenden County, the price jumped up to $505,050.
While housing builds fail to keep pace with demand across Vermont, realtors say that extra Burlington demand has inflated local prices.
Smith explained it as the inherent paradox of Chittenden County’s influence on northwest Vermont. While many of its benefits have led to higher wages, more families and stability for some communities, it’s also pushed up prices and pulled resources, including workers, from what was already here.
Meanwhile, property owners in Franklin County have seen their property wealth double in the last two decades thanks to Burlington.
Despite the rapid increase, it’s still incomparable to the growth seen by Chittenden County’s homeowners.
“Franklin County does remain the most affordable county in northwestern Vermont,” Coldwell Banker realtor Nicole Broderick said. “Franklin County's median single family home price is $296,000 whereas in Chittenden County it's $412,000. That’s a pretty significant difference.”
