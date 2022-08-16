Editor's Note: As part of an ongoing series, the Messenger is looking into Burlington's influence on Franklin County's growth and seeing what it means to be Chittenden County's northern neighbor.
FRANKLIN COUNTY — “Don’t make us look like Burlington.”
Ward 4 Alderperson Mike McCarthy said he’s heard the phrase a few times when he’s out knocking on doors to talk to voters. The same sentiment can also be seen on social media, read on public surveys and heard behind closed doors.
Despite being located 30 miles away, the city’s influence on Franklin County is pervasive.
As the largest metro in Vermont, the Queen City pushes and pulls on Franklin County’s businesses and institutions, changing their shapes to fit into the larger economic puzzle of the region.
Part 1: Workforce
Jobs in Franklin County are getting harder and harder to fill.
It’s a common complaint heard by those talking to manufacturers. When Lt. Gov. Molly Gray toured Teknor Apex in St. Albans earlier this year as part of a tour around the state, she heard about the problem first hand from TA’s plant manager Eric Ciemniewski, who said those looking for work will sometimes take multiple positions at different companies before landing somewhere.
Tim Smith, St. Albans City mayor and executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, who has been pushing forward upgrades for the county’s industrial parks, has also heard the concern consistently from manufacturers operating in the area.
While local manufacturing jobs have some of the highest average pay in the county (the average Franklin County wage in food-based manufacturing is approaching $70,000, according to BLS data), workers are still hard to come by.
What does that have to do with Burlington? Everything.
While Franklin County’s population nears 50,000, its workforce is only roughly 20,000 people, and half of them head south every day to work in Chittenden County. On the opposite side of I-89, 4,500 commuters come into Franklin County, which leaves a 5,500 deficit in the county’s available workforce.
Smith said the solution to that problem lies in the 10,000 residents who drive south for work. What will it take to keep them in the region?
He used to push for companies to increase pay to correct the wage imbalance between the two counties, but as that gap decreases, the commuter problem remains.
“You can’t get help. You’ve got to beg, borrow or steal,” said Holly Clayton, owner of A1 Flooring in Swanton.
Clayton has owned A1 for the last seven years, and while her team has always been small, in recent months, it's been a challenge to find people willing to do the labor-intensive work.
To fill some workforce gaps, local schools, such as Cold Hollow Career Center or Northwest Career & Technical Center, have tried to incorporate more STEM programs and technical training into curriculums to prepare students for local trade, manufacturing, transportation and forestry jobs. But that’s a long term solution to an ongoing problem.
“We want to make sure we have the human capital to fill positions,” Smith said. “We don’t want to miss an opportunity like a BETA.”
BETA, an electric aircraft company, is looking into moving a portion of its operations into the St. Albans Energizer plant, but a spokesperson with the company said they haven’t yet made a decision on the move.
The other side of the equation is creating more jobs that fit the skillsets of the workforce that already exists, but that’s easier said than done for a place like Franklin County, where one-third of its economy is driven by manufacturing.
Technology jobs, for example, are almost non-existent in Franklin County, and those with such a skillset will only find work in higher population cities that can support them, like Burlington. That, however, could shift as work from home becomes more available.
For example, roughly 50 professional and business service firms – many of them one-person operations – started up in Franklin County between 2017 and 2021.
Meanwhile, Chittenden County manufacturers are starting to take notice of their neighbors up north.
Smith highlighted a manufacturing industry study that estimated Franklin County’s industrial parks would get more attention from Chittenden-based manufacturers when sites get too expensive or dry up down south.
The latest example is Green Mountain Knitting, which is moving its Milton operations up to Swanton this fall.
With multiple companies examining Swanton’s Industrial park, and a few examining St. Albans, Smith said that the growth arrived right as expected.
