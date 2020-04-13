WILLISTON – The Burlington Police Department (BPD) is asking for help in locating a missing person from Williston.
In a statement released Monday, police said Shanti Namjou, a 31-year-old from Williston, had last been seen on Feb. 25 at about 11 a.m. wearing a white jacket or sweatshirt, jeans, black leather shoes and a backpack.
Police described Namjou as six-feet-tall, weighing 220 pounds and as having long brown hair.
According to BPD, who’ve been “working closely with the family,” Namjou hasn’t contacted any friends or family since the initial missing person report.
According to a press statement issued Monday, BPD has been in contact with local acquaintances and caretakers, checked local wooded areas with search and rescue K9 units, and examined relevant financial records.
Despite this, Namjou's whereabouts remain unknown as of Monday, according to BPD.
BPD is asking that anyone with information regarding Namjou’s disappearance contact the police department at (802) 658-2700.