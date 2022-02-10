GEORGIA — This year's budget, approved by selectboard members at their Jan. 24 meeting, is a $3,459,136 budget of which $2,230,025 will be raised through taxes.
The money raised through taxes is a $317,894 increase from last year.
However, it's important to note the main increase in the budget comes from the voter-approved Highway Garage loan payment which accounts for around 80% of that increase at $263,080.
If the budget is voted down, the town can not take away the main driver of the difference, as the payment and project were approved by voters in the fall of 2020. This is the first year Georgia residents will see the loan payment as a line item in the budget.
Another notable change in the budget comes from fire and rescue department salaries, as the town works on hiring another full-time firefighter. The number in the budget ($31,000) is a bit less than an entire year's pay because by the time the town has siphoned through applications and hires a candidate, it will most likely be July.
The new budget’s impact to the taxpayer is about a four cent increase per $100 of assessed value or a $49.70 increase per $100,000 of assessed value.
Garage progress
In the months following its approval, the garage project has been hindered by delays. Construction was supposed to begin in the spring of 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on plans.
The Georgia selectboard then hoped to break ground by the end of July 2021, but a missing wetlands permit has continued to keep the project in limbo.
Despite that, to combat the fluctuation in prices as a result of pandemic issues, the town has begun buying materials in advance in order to be ready to go once the permit is through.
Without the Highway Garage loan, this year's budget is a $46,983 (1.49%) increase from last year.
At the most recent selectboard meeting on Jan. 24, Georgia Town Administrator Amber Baker said the town is hoping to break ground by the end of this month.
Organizational note
An important aspect of voter’s understanding of the budget is that they might see a “zero” dollar amount listed in certain areas.
This is because as many departments have gone through adjustments and restructurings, efforts have been made to better align the prior year departmental budgeted dollars into line items to reflect their new position within the town, according to an info sheet from the Georgia town offices.
Some of these include:
First Response – the Fire Department and First Response Department have merged into Georgia Fire & Rescue. Therefore, these funds have been rolled into the ‘Fire & Rescue’ line.
Auditor – In 2020 the Town transitioned from a board of volunteer auditors to a contracted, professional auditing firm. These funds have been rolled into the Admin Contracted Services line within the Selectboard Department.
Town Boards – The majority of funds allocated within “Town Boards” were spent within the Zoning & Planning Department. As the Town has transitioned to the Development Review Board (DRB), DRB salaries are now included in the “Board Salaries” line under the Selectboard Department. Also of note, the Zoning Administrator salary has moved to the Administrative Salaries line.
