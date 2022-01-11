From budgets to new businesses, St. Albans City Council had a full agenda Monday night. Here’s the quick breakdown.
The FY 2023 budget
St. Albans City Council unanimously approved the city’s proposed $4.9 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year during its Monday night meeting.
Property owners, however, won’t be paying too much more in taxes than last year.
Under the new budget, the municipal property tax rate is expected to increase by 0.4% to bring the 2023 rate to 9.59%.
In real terms, property owners would be paying $1,917.99 on a $200,000 residence. The year-over-year 0.4% increase would be responsible for $6.79 of the total.
Residents, however, will also have the option to pay a little more depending on their approval of two ballot articles. The city plans on asking voters whether they will increase the city’s allocation toward the St. Albans Museum and whether they will fund a second mental health clinician at the St. Albans Police Department
According to city estimates, voter’s approval of the two items would push the city’s property tax rate up by another 2.5%. On a $200,000 residence, the 2.5% increase would add $48.72 to a property owner’s local tax bill.
The first ballot article would provide the St. Albans Museum with an additional $10,000 to bring the city’s total allocation to the organization up to $25,000. The tax increase to taxpayers on the first article would be roughly .5%.
The St. Albans Museum has been seeking the additional funding to help cover the costs related to its aging building constructed in 1861 and to fund expanded programming.
If voters don’t approve the increase, the city's allocation to the St. Albans Museum would revert to $17,500.
The second ballot article would fund the creation of a second mental health clinician position at the St. Albans Police Department. The $100,000 funding increase had been requested by the St. Albans Police Advisory Board as a way to expand mental health services and double the department’s current program by making a clinician available for a larger part of each week.
The second ballot article would increase the municipal property tax rate by 2%, or add $38.97 to the tax bill of a $200,000 residence.
The St. Albans Messenger plans on conducting a more extensive breakdown of the city’s 2023 budget to be available before Town Meeting Day.
New downtown businesses
Monday night, St. Albans City Council also approved agreements with two new downtown businesses: Hangry the Donut Bar and Bootlegger Bikes.
The two new storefronts will be located at 84 N. Main and 82 N. Main, respectively.
Hangry the Donut Bar, started by Erica and Ed McClain, has been operating as a business in St. Albans without a storefront. Under the agreement, they’ll be open for retail at 84 N. Main while operating their wholesale donut business.
Their neighbor to the south, Bootlegger Bikes, will sell and service bicycles. The business currently operates out of Jeffersonville, and City Manager Dominic Cloud said the business will be opening a second location in St. Albans.
City Council also approved a third storefront agreement Monday night with Nourish, a vegan food maker already established in downtown St. Albans. The business plans on operating a larger restaurant at 54 N. Main St.
Passersby of the property can already see the business's logo on the building and its delivery bike parked in the window.
The BEI committee
Approved by City Council back in September, the city has finished identifying the eight people expected to serve on its Belonging, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
They are Eliana Castro, Keith Longmore, Leah Christopher, Clark Sheldon, Reier Erickson, Marissa Miles, Reese Kelly and Preston Fuller.
The group was appointed to staggered two- and three-year terms on the board, and they are expected to examine initiatives that would make the City of St. Albans more inclusive.
“Thanks to all who participated and sent in an application. We very much appreciate it. It’s a good group of folks,” Mayor Tim Smith said.
The committee's first meeting date has yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.