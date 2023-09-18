ST. ALBANS — After a few years facing gray skies, the 2023 NCSS Buddy Walk saw clear weather this past Sunday for the 14th annual event, held at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center.
Around 100 walkers came out to the day’s event, organized by Northwestern Counseling & Support Services. Funds raised help pay for programs and services used by residents with Down syndrome, organizer Joe Halko said, but it’s also an opportunity for local families to talk to each other about the unique challenges that come with Down syndrome.
Because the genetic disorder is relatively rare – affecting one out of every 691 births – there’s a limited number of local families affected by Down syndrome. Events like the Buddy Walk help the group recognize that they have community support behind them, Halko said.
“It’s nice to be able to give them a couple of hours on a Sunday to show them that they’re being recognized,” he said. “These individuals are people’s neighbors. They live in the community and do the best that they can with the skills they have.”
Dr. Deanne Haag ended up with one of the larger teams of the day. She had asked her fellow staff at Monarch Maples Pediatrics to support the event, and they quickly got on board.
“They’re always looking for a good cause,” she said.
As a pediatrician, Dr. Haag said she works with a lot of families impacted directly by Down syndrome. While there are challenges involved, she said these families are also incredibly resilient as they tackle each new situation. Supporting them at Sunday’s Buddy Walk seemed like a no-brainer.
“It can be challenging to bring people out on a Sunday, but getting out and supporting each other is important,” Haag said. “I brought it up and it was easy to get people together.”
The event also surprised Haag. While the day’s main event included a walk around Collins Perley, she didn’t expect families to hang around afterward to grab a free hot dog, jump in a bounce house, play cornhole and buy raffle tickets.
NCSS also set up a table of musical instruments as part of its Program for Adaptive & Expressive Arts. Such instruments provide a lot of sensory and tactile feedback when used, and the program can be a good way for people with Down syndrome to communicate and express themselves.
The extra support can also mean a lot for the small community, Halko said, especially as there’s so few people directly affected.
Established by the National Down Syndrome Society, Buddy Walks have been organized throughout the nation since 1995. Vermont has three – the NCSS Buddy Walk, the Brattleboro Buddy Walk and the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group Annual Buddy Walk, held in Burlington.
Halko said KBS Financial services has been a consistent sponsor of the NCSS Buddy Walk, and he thanked the business for its continued support.
“They have been very, very passionate about the work that NCSS does around individuals with Down syndrome and they’ve continually been our event sponsor,” he said.
