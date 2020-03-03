SWANTON — Heather Buczkowski has been elected to the Swanton selectboard. Voters also approved all of the budget items before them.
Buczkownski received 829 votes to 524 for James Guilmette to complete the remainder of former selectperson Dan Billado’s term. Billado stepped down from the board last year and Gilmette, a former board member, was appointed to replace him. Buczkowski narrowly lost a race for an open seat last year.
Selectboard members Gary Centabar and Mark Rocheleau were re-elected without opposition, as was town clerk Cathy Fournier.
Swanton voters approved the following spending items:
- Highway budget, $802,000, 739-128
- Fire services, $256,000, 753-118
- Police services, $125,000, 711-184
- General fund budget, $530,100, 1,015-273
- Rescue services, $200,400, 1,168-172
- Recreation department, $120,700, 1,014-324
- Town library, $166,700, 978-366.