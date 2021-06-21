Calendar Stock

Brownway Residence is hosting a Car Show for its residents and other community members on July 25.

Entering a car costs $10, while entry into the car show costs five dollars.

The event takes place starting at 1 p.m. on July 25. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Residents Activity fund. To enter your car into the show, email justine@brownway.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you