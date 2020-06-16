ST. ALBANS CITY — A broken valve on a propane tank led to the temporary closure of part of Lower Newton Street on Monday.
According to St. Albans City Deputy Fire Chief Matt Mulheron, a liquid vapor valve malfunctioned on a propane tank being emptied by AmeriGas releasing 40 gallons of propane into the air.
Firefighters and police closed Lower Newton between Elm and Federal streets, including closing Sticks and Stuff. A handful of residents on Sunset Meadow were also evacuated. Two were transported to Northwestern Medical Center by AmCare, Mulheron reported.
Using water released in a fog pattern, firefighters were able to cool the tank and AmeriGas staff were then able to plug the tank, which they had been emptying when the malfunction occurred, Mulheron explained.
The spilled propane dissipated into the air.
The evacuation and road closure lasted for approximately 30 minutes. Afterwards, firefighters went to nearby residences and took readings to make sure none had gas present.
Overall, firefighters were on scene for about an hour and 20 minutes.
“This was just a fluke,” Mulheron said.