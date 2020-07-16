ST. ALBANS — Republican State Senator and former State Auditor Randy Brock has endorsed Democrat Linda Joy Sullivan in the auditors race.
Sullivan is in a primary with current auditor and fellow Democrat Doug Hoffer.
“As a former State Auditor, I know how important it is to have that office occupied by a person who is competent, technically savvy and independent. It is an office where partisanship and political agendas have no place,” Brock said. “That’s why today I am heartily endorsing Linda Joy Sullivan to become Vermont’s next State Auditor.”
“Linda is a Democrat and I am a Republican. Although I do not agree with every vote she has cast, I know from her work in the House of Representatives that Linda is her own person. She is someone who can leave party politics at the doorstep of the Auditor’s Office and act as Vermont’s independent non-partisan watchdog,” he continued. “She is a Certified Public Accountant, an experienced independent auditor, and she holds both an MBA and a Master of Laws degree.”
“If you plan to vote in the Democratic Primary, please cast your ballot for her,” Brock asked. “If you plan to vote in the Republican Primary, please write in Linda Joy Sullivan for Auditor of Accounts. There is no Republican on the ballot for this office, but I believe my fellow Republicans would be proud to have her on our ticket.”
“It’s time to return a real auditor to the auditor’s office,” he said.