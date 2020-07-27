MONTPLIER — Revenue news for the state continues to be bleak, but with a couple of unanticipated bright spots.
On Friday, the state released the June revenue numbers. General Fund revenues were $20.6 million below the concensus forecast. For fiscal year 2020, revenues were 8.5 percent, $135.45 million, below what was originally planned for.
Income taxes in FY2020 are $129.7 million below the original target, while corporate taxes actually exceeded the original target by $20 million, only to have that gain offset by a $20 million drop in meals and room tax revenue.
“As expected, results were significantly lower than the economists’ consensus forecast adopted by the Emergency Board in January 2020 due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated delay in tax filing deadlines. Tax obligations normally due prior to fiscal year-end, that are now being collected in July and August, will reduce the difference between collections and forecasts to some degree,” said Secretary of Administration Susanne Young. “To what degree will be determined once the final data on FY20 revenues shifted to FY21 is available in early August.”
“Thanks to a combination of strong public health actions to moderate the impact of COVID-19 in Vermont – and strong fiscal discipline from the Administration and the Legislature – the General Fund will likely end fiscal 2020 in solid financial shape after deferred fiscal 2020 tax receipts are recognized on a modified accrual basis. Vermont is also benefiting from the relative strength of our economy reflected in 2019 personal and corporate tax earnings,” continued Young. “The outlook for FY21 remains grim and the latest operating estimates foreshadow a revenue downgrade of over $200 million when the Emergency Board meets in August.”
The Transportation Fund collected $28.14 million for the month of June, or $1.89 million below target. For the year, Transportation Fund collections were $20.39 million, or 7.17 percent, below expectations. Both fuel taxes and fees were below their targets.
However, June revenues were stronger than expected. The Transportation Fund was previously projected to miss its FY2020 revenue target by $31.5 million.
The Education Fund is down $21.33 million for the year, having missed revenue targets in June by $1.89 million. However, as with the Transportation Fund, revenue was higher than expected in June, and the budget hole in the fund is now less than previously expected.
That boost came primarily from the sales and use tax which brought $36.97 million into the education fund in June, just shy of the target of $36.98 million. However, sales and use tax revenue was down $8.89 million year to date. Meals and rooms taxes allotted to the Education Fund were about half of the consenus forecast for June, coming in at $1.67 million. Overall, the meals and rooms tax accounts for $7 million, or roughly one-third, of the hole in the Education Fund.
The Emergency Board will meet on Aug. 12 to receive the consensus revenue forecasts for Fiscal years 2021 and 2022 from the Administration and Legislative economists.