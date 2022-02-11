ST. ALBANS TOWN — Town Meeting Day is just around the corner, and St. Albans Town residents will have the choice of two candidates to fill the selectboard's two-year seat.
They are Joe Sinagra, a business owner of Bounce Across VT – a party supply rental store – and Jack Brigham, an organic dairy farmer who operates Holyoke Farms.
As for uncontested positions, Jeff Sanders is running for the selectboard’s three-year seat, Elizabeth Sato for library trustee and Stanley Dukas for town agent.
Both Sinagra and Brigham have governmental experience serving on St. Albans Town boards. Sinagra is the younger of the two.
The Messenger spoke with both candidates earlier this week, and their responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Joe Sinagra
- President, Franklin County Babe Ruth Baseball
- Former commissioner, St. Albans Recreation Committee
- Former Justice of the Peace
- Owner of Bounce Around VT
What are your qualifications for the selectboard?
I have over 25 years of government and business experience. I worked as a lobbyist in Montpelier for 10 years representing home builders and the construction industry, and I helped write septic laws, which affect the residents of the bay. With my background in Montpelier and government, that gives me a lot of ability to help solve the problems that will be facing the town.
Why do you think you would do a good job in this position?
I chose to move to St. Albans in 2001. I owned a house in St. Albans Bay and moved onto Prospect Hill in 2003. I started Bounced Around Vermont 16 years ago. So I understand the challenges of raising a family in St. Albans and operating a business in St. Albans.
What are your main priorities?
I think taxes are always a big one. I think we have to continue to look at stabilizing or lowering your tax burden for responsible growth. We have a great area that people want to come to, and we need to balance the ability to add both residential and commercial growth.
I’m a proponent of growth, and I’ve had a lot of positive experiences with town people. So I want to be an advocate for residents, to field calls and help when the people want to interact with the town. If they want to update their wastewater permit, for example, it can be a daunting task, and I want to help residents navigate that.
I want to be a cheerleader for a town and to let others know that it's a great place to raise a family, work and live.
Jack Brigham
- Retired organic dairy farmer
- Former selectboard chair
- Former member of planning commission, development review board
- Board chair of U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency serving Franklin and Grand Isle counties
What are your qualifications for the selectboard?
My family has been in town for 200 plus years. They came up here after the revolution, and I’ve been here almost my whole life actually.
I’ve served the town for 20 plus years. I’ve been in the planning commission, development review board, selectboard for six years back a ways, chaired it a couple years, the elementary school board for six years, chaired that a couple years, was a BFA trustee for seven years, chaired it for two years, and I’m a District 6 environmental commissioner for Act 250. And I’m the tree warden.
I’ve been serving the town for many years. I’m recently retired from full-time dairy farming and I’ve got a little more time on my hands than in the past and just would like to keep on doing what I do.
Why do you think you would do a good job in this position?
Because I know what I’m doing. Because I’ve done it all. I’ve been involved with all the facets of town government for many years. I know how it works. I think I can hit the ground running. I’m not a politician and I don't affiliate with any major party.
What are your main priorities?
My main goal is to keep the tax rate as low as possible with a kind of responsible spending. We’ve got a lot of [American Rescue Plan Act] money coming in. I would like to see that get used in the right places. That’s basically it. I’m on a fixed income now, so I’d like to keep St. Albans affordable for everybody. For new families, for seniors like myself, the tax rate seems to be creeping up every year and making it harder for social security to pay their bills.
Editor’s Note: Brigham said he’d use his business experience to help guide responsible fiscal spending undertaken by the town. For example, he said that he could help coordinate and contract with outside vendors to get the best cost savings.
I’d like to see us get along better with the city. We were able to do that when I was on there before, so I’d like to keep that going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.