FAIRFIELD – Fairfield neighbors Shanna Ratner and Dan Pipes will be the first to tell you they agree on almost nothing when it comes to politics.
Ratner is a rural economist whose politics clearly sit somewhere left of center. Pipes, meanwhile, is a career officer recently retired from the military and self-described conservative.
The two sit across from one another on an American political spectrum that can sometimes feel increasingly wide amid another hotly contested election year.
While the result is a non-negligible amount of political debates, the two will also be the first to say, however, they consider one another friends.
“He’s conservative and former military, but he’s also my neighbor and my friend,” Ratner said to the Messenger last week. “We agree on practically nothing, politically.”
“We agree on almost nothing,” Pipes confirmed in a separate interview with the Messenger, “but we’re still friends and that’s okay.”
It’s a relationship the two hope they can help inspire others in the Franklin County community to have even as a 2020 election season promises to be among the most politically divisive yet.
In 2017, the two were founding members of a local branch of what was then known as Better Angels, a New York-based nonprofit seeking, according to their website, to “depolarize America” through working groups, debates and other events.
Even the organization’s name, “Better Angels,” taps into a popular plea for American unity, sourced directly from Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address given mere weeks before the opening salvos of the American Civil War.
The organization was started by David Blankenhorn, the Institute for American Values president who garnered some national attention when, after defending a statewide ban on same sex marriage in California, he announced his support for same sex marriage in the pages of the New York Times.
While the national organization has since rebranded as Braver Angels in the wake of a legal dispute with popular historian Ken Burns, its efforts have continued into the 2020 election season, working to foster some common understanding between, in Braver Angels’ terms, the “reds” and the “blues.”
“The idea has always been to have half red and half blue in the room,” Ratner, who has since continued coordinating a small local contingent of Braver Angles in regular meetings with one another, told the Messenger. “We want to make sure we have a fairly even diversity in the room.”
She hesitated to call their meetings “debates” – members aren’t showing up with talking points or research for some advertised conversation topic.
The meetings Ratner described instead sounded like conversations facilitated around fostering certain listening and discussion skills, probing instead for “why” people believe what they believe and building trust between politically opposed participants.
“The point isn’t to change anyone’s mind,” Ratner said. “The point is to be able to listen to them without freaking out and realizing they have a viewpoint that came out of certain life experiences that are as real and legitimate as your own.”
“That’s where the value lies,” Pipes said. “You have to get beyond the bumper sticker politics, soundbites and memes, and really listen to what people bring and what their experiences are.”
From there, maybe people would be more comfortable discussing American politics and less afraid of opposing views, according to the two, even if one or two conversations may, in Pipes’s words, leave participants “shaking their head” on their way out.
While organizers are hoping to grow their membership following November’s elections, at the moment, the Braver Angels Franklin County’s group can seem small – Ratner said their numbers had thinned to essentially nine people over the course of the Braver Angels’ regularly-held quarterly meetings.
Membership can shift politically, too.
At times, it might be easier to recruit so-called “blues” – people whose politics are more likely to align with Democrats and Progressives – than conservative “reds.” Other times, the opposite is true, which has been the case in more recent months, according to Ratner and Pipes.
There were also voices missing from the table, Ratner admitted. “I wish we had more young people, more people of color, more farmers,” she said.
But while their group size might be small, neither Ratner nor Pipes feel their efforts are wasted.
“I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t feel it was important,” Ratner said.
“To be able to sit and listen and laugh – there’s a lot of value in that,” Pipes said.
The group has taken some steps beyond small gatherings with one another, as well.
According to Ratner, a bill introduced by Braver Angels member and Democratic representative Mike McCarthy restricting the owners of short-term rentals – like those posted on Airbnb – from recording their tenants’ activities ultimately had its roots in Braver Angels’ Franklin County meetings.
That legislation, H. 655, was ultimately introduced by McCarthy alongside local Republican legislators James Gregoire and Casey Toof this past January, though little action has been taken amid a legislative session trained largely on response to an ongoing pandemic.
Braver Angels has also attempted to pull together a recent statement calling for some sense of unity amid the headline-drawing turmoil surrounding the 2020 presidential election, with signatories ranging from community activists to legislators on both sides of the political aisle.
Their statement, looked over by all of the local Braver Angels’ membership before publication, echoes commitments to peaceful elections and transitions of power, concluding early on that, “as Franklin County citizens… we are Vermonters and Americans first.”
More information on Braver Angels can be found on the national organization’s website at braverangels.org. More locally, interested readers can contact Braver Angels Franklin County at braverangelsFC@gmail.org.
