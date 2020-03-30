ST. ALBANS – Brady & Levesque Funeral Home has released a public statement about its efforts to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Governor of the State of Vermont, and the Vermont Department of Health, to ensure the safety of its client families and staff members.
“We want our client families and community members to know that we are still here for you in your time of need.” said Jeff Levesque, Funeral Director. “Our staff is taking extra precautions to make sure our facility is safe and sanitized.”
Many states have strict rules regarding the number of people that can attend a gathering. In Vermont that number is 10 people. Because of those limits, the funeral home is working to connect people virtually.
“We have a variety of online resources to make this uncertain time less stressful for everyone, including the option to live stream your loved ones funeral.” Levesque said. “We are doing this at no additional cost to our community. At a later date, we encourage families to have a funeral or memorial service to pay tribute to their loved one, as a community gathering.”
For more information about Brady & Levesque Funeral home and their precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit their website at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.