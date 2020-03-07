HIGHGATE – Sharon Bousquet will continue chairing the Highgate selectboard, the selectboard decided during the board’s reorganization Thursday evening.
Replacing Joshua LaRocque as the selectboard’s vice chair, meanwhile, is Bruce Butler, a veteran board member who coasted to reelection in an uncontested race for his three-year seat on the selectboard during Town Meeting Day.
LaRocque, meanwhile, did not seek reelection.
Filling LaRocque’s seat on the board was Kyle Lothian, the town moderator who attended his first meeting as a selectperson Thursday since his uncontested election for LaRocque's two-year seat on Town Meeting Day.
While Lothian was nominated for the vice chair’s seat by selectperson Randy Connelly, Lothian turned down the nomination.
Bousquet and Butler’s respective appointments as chair and vice chair were agreed to unanimously by the selectboard.