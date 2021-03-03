There’s plenty of yard space, beach, bedrooms and bathrooms to go around for a large family with this South Hero colonial.
Listed for $1,175,000 by Jeffrey Sikora of Apple Island Real Estate, 273 W Shore Road has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 5,088 square feet of finished space, 3.9 acres, and 337 feet of beach with gradual access.
The home overlooks McBride Bay and provides stunning views of the sun going down over the Adirondacks. There’s a stylish fireplace in the family room which is connected to a large solarium, and a second fireplace sits in another lounging space that has a large walk-out deck attached.
Gorgeous wooden cabinetry wraps around the kitchen, and one of the upstairs bedrooms has another walk-out deck of its own.
273 W Shore Road details
- Listing price: $1,175,000
- Bedrooms: 7
- Full bathrooms: 3
- Half bathrooms: 4
- Garage: 2 cars
- Heating type: Baseboard, radiant floor
- Heating fuel: Oil
- Sewer: 1,500+ gallons
- Water: Drilled well
- Finished space: 5,088 square feet
- Lot size: 3.9 acres
- Year built: 1992
- MLS ID: 4841941
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.