A black car carrying seven occupants sped across the lawn of the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, around 70 miles Northeast of Saint Albans, nearly collided with another vehicle and illegally crossed into the United States from Canada on the 4th of July.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Newport Station were alerted by the Swanton Sector’s Communication Center and intercepted the vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 91, according to a July 8 press release from the Swanton Sector.
None of the occupants of the vehicle had a legal status to be in or remain in the United States, the release said.
The incident was captured on surveillance video and tweeted by Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia.
The video shows what looks like a group of friends separated by caution tape along the border, gathering to socialize on either side, watching as the vehicle takes a hard left onto the sidewalk and into the lawn of the library.
When exiting the property, the car nearly crashes with oncoming traffic.
Through an investigation it was revealed that occupants of the car were citizens of Canada, France and Romania, according to the release.
In accordance with Title 42 Section 265, which suspends entries and imports from designated places to prevent the spread of diseases, the individuals were expelled back to Canada.
“Due to a combination of surveillance technology, intelligence, and manpower, vigilant agents successfully intercepted the vehicle to prevent its furtherance into the United States,” said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia.
The 300-mile border within the Swanton Sector is the U.S. Border Patrol’s busiest northern border sector for illegal cross activity, the release said.
