As national politics continued drawing attention to the U.S.’s borders and immigration policies, many of those issues came home to Franklin County in 2019, an agricultural community with deep ties to its northern border with Canada.
Near the end of the summer in 2019, a string of interior checkpoints operated by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) appeared around Vermont and in Franklin County in particular.
According to information provided to the Messenger by CBP through Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office, the majority of those checkpoints had been established along roads in Franklin County and resulted in several immigration-related arrests.
CBP argued the checkpoints provided “a vital component” for enforcing the U.S.’s immigration laws legally upheld by federal courts, while human rights advocates pointed to checkpoints as a possible civil rights violation that imparted a chilling effect on the state’s 2,000-strong population of migrant workers.
Locals, many involved with Franklin County’s arm of the Progressive Party, protested in support of extending the Milk with Dignity campaign to the Hannaford supermarket chain, looking to hold the supermarket chain to certain ethical standards for the workers on the farms from which they source their milk.
Hannaford has yet to respond to Migrant Justice’s calls to join the Milk with Dignity campaign, a call that would hold farmers in Hannaford’s supply chain, including many in Vermont, to providing certain working conditions in exchange for Hannaford paying a premium for those farmers’ milk.
Many of the workers on those farms are migrants from Latin America who, according to advocates, can struggle with harder working conditions and can find themselves confined to farms due to the large presence of immigration authorities in the region.
Throughout 2019, other news stories related to border security broke regarding legal challenges to CBP’s authorities in regard to policing border regions and ports of entry.
A Richford couple are now at the center of a legal challenge over evidence gathered during a Border Patrol stop near Jay Peak, while the Highgate Springs border crossing took center stage in a lawsuit limiting CBP’s authority to search individuals’ electronic devices as they pass into the U.S.
The role police play in immigration-related arrests also came up in 2019, with the detainment of an immigrant farmworker living in Franklin County raising questions due to the involvement of a Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
Border Patrol agents, whose jurisdiction stretches 100 miles inland from the U.S. border, were frequently referenced by local law enforcement agencies for assisting with incidents across Franklin County this year.