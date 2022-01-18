ST. ALBANS CITY — Bootlegger Bikes is coming to St. Albans.
Under an agreement pushed forward by the City of St. Albans, the specialty bike shop will open a second location sometime in May at 82 N. Main St.
“St. Albans is something that [co-owner] Matt [Niklaus] and I have thought about for years. St. Albans is a really nice community, but it’s severely lacking a bike shop,” co-owner Josh Schneider told the Messenger.
The two men opened the first Bootlegger Bikes back in 2016 in Jeffersonville. They met attending college in Pennsylvania, and their love of mountain biking sparked their friendship and the eventual idea to go into business together.
Schneider said he and Niklaus visited plenty of bike shops as they got more involved in cycling. For their first store in Jeffersonville, they tried to combine the best ideas they’d seen into one place.
Schneider and Niklaus hope to replicate the same kind of shopping experience for St. Albans residents.
“[The St. Albans store] will have similar offerings, but we’re also going to tailor the business to fill the needs of the community as well,” Schneider said. “It’ll cover a lot of bases, from kid’s push bikes to doing high-end custom builds.”
Schneider said they expect to stock plenty of bikes for the needs of families. With St. Albans having a higher population than Jeffersonville, he also foresees the need for a few commuter bikes as well.
Gravel bikes have also risen in popularity, Schneider said. These kinds of bikes – which act as a hybrid between road and mountain bikes – often best serve the needs of Vermont cyclists who enjoy pedaling the varied types of roads that can be found among the state’s green mountains.
“The gravel segment has been growing year after year and dwarfing the pure road bike segment in some cases. People are getting off busy, paved roads,” he said. “We cater a lot to that market.”
Schneider said he’s also looking forward to seeing how the Franklin County Mountain Bike Club has grown over the years. He lived in St. Albans 12 years ago and helped with some early mountain bike work at Hard’Ack Recreation Area.
With Bootlegger Bikes opening downtown, he’s hopeful that momentum will continue to grow. In Jeffersonville, the shop’s workshops and clinics have a strong demand and following.
Other services provided by Bootlegger include custom builds, bike servicing and bike accessories. Among the cycling community, the Jeffersonville shop is well-known as a place to find niche parts and reputable service. The co-owners’ engineering background and passion for the sport make them a trustworthy source for repair and maintenance.
As long as someone is interested in cycling, Schneider said Bootlegger should be able to help people find what they’re looking for in a comfortable setting.
“Someone can come in interested in bikes – even if they don’t know anything – but if we share that passion, that’s great and we want to work with that person,” Schneider said.
Bootlegger Bikes is expected to open up in May after the two co-owners work through some of the logistics of setting up shop at its new space. Schneider said the store will also be hiring a few employees to staff the store.
“We liked the feel of the community and with all the work that’s been done, we felt like it was time to take the leap,” he said.
