ST. ALBANS TOWN — While nothing is set in stone, the Bokan car dealership in St. Albans Town may be building another car dealership facility.
“The first thing it would do is bring more people here,” said town Zoning Administrator Megan Sherlund. “It would benefit all of the other businesses that are on Route 7. It would bring people to the north end of town.”
But co-owner Dan Bokan said he, the other owners and the management team are still weighing all of their options in terms of whether to continue renovations or build anew, and will continue deliberations moving forward.
If approved, the proposed lot for development would be Lot 3 at Franklin Park West, 10.5 acres of currently empty land that would cost approximately $5 million to develop for around 26,000 square feet of retail, showing and contracting space, according to zoning documents.
“They don’t include employee numbers (in the plans) ... but typically car dealerships have between 20 and 40 employees,” Sherlund said.
The developments would include gravel parking and an auto display area, and no new impervious area is included in the developments, records show.
Sherlund said a currently pre-existing barn on the land would be torn down for the project, which would involve paving the area, which she said could potentially be a Dodge Jeep Chrysler dealership. The dealership would bring over 800 more trips to the facility per day in addition to the other dealerships in the town, according to zoning documents.
“All the exterior lighting would be downward shielded, so it won’t extend off of the property,” Sherlund said.
An included letter from Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin and St. Albans Police Chief Maurice Lamothe offered support for the project, as it would have no negative impact on their department’s services to the area.
Sherlund said that, if approved, construction would be slated to begin this year and be completed in the spring of 2022. The project is going before the Development Review Board Thursday for approval.
