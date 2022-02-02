SWANTON — Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding the body of a dead man at a Swanton residence.
Troopers responded to a report made early Wednesday morning at 4:35 a.m. about a deceased man at 45 First St. in Swanton. During the preliminary investigation, troopers determined that the death was not a random incident.
"It seems like through the initial investigation that this didn't appear to be just some kind of random incident of gunfire — that it was directed at either the individual who was deceased or the homeowner," Vermont State Police spokesperson Adam Silverman said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
The identity of the man is expected to be released upon notification of next of kin.
The body of the deceased man has also been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause of death.
As the investigation is in early stages, no arrests have been made as of yet.
To process the scene, members of the state's Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division have been deployed on the case. Responding agencies also include the Swanton Police Department and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Silverman said the state's crime scene search team headed to Swanton Wednesday afternoon.
"[The crime scene search team] were initially here staging at the barracks while waiting for a warrant to be able to access the residence and begin processing the scene," he said.
Since Wednesday morning, a heavy law enforcement presence has also been stationed in Swanton. Officers have set up a detour to funnel traffic off the block of 1st Street where the incident took place, and multiple camera crews from Burlington news stations have been in the area as they await more details.
Those with any information about the incident are being asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
"We would ask that anyone who may have any information that could possibly be related to the investigation, any tidbit that may be helpful, please reach out," Silverman said. "If you were in the area this morning and saw something or heard something that just feels a little off, certainly our detectives want to speak with you."
Editor's Note: This story was updated at 5:44 p.m. Feb. 2. It will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
