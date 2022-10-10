BURLINGTON — Bob Begley of Holy Angels and Immaculate Conception parishes in St. Albans was ordained as a Catholic deacon over the weekend.
Begley, who is also the director of Martha's Community Kitchen, a nonprofit soup kitchen, was one of seven meant to be ordained by Catholic Bishop Christopher J. Coyneat a special morning Mass Oct. 8 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington.
The men other men ordained included RJ Dourney of Holy Family Parish in Springfield and Chester, Patrick Leduc of St. John Vianney Parish in South Burlington, Thomas Lovett of Corpus Christi Parish based in St. Johnsbury, John Magnier of St. Catherine of Sienna Parish in Shelburne, Josh McDonald of St. John Vianney Parish in South Burlington and Chris Noble of St. Anthony and St. Francis of Assisi parishes in White River Junction and Windsor.
Deacons exercise service to the church and to the people of god through a three-fold ministry: word, liturgy and charity.
As ministers of the word, deacons serve as evangelizers and teachers. As ministers of the liturgy, they assist not only the priest at the altar but also the gathered assembly throughout the liturgy.
Deacons may preside at other liturgical functions such as baptisms, weddings, funerals, Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, Sunday celebrations in the absence of a priest and bringing communion to the sick and homebound.
As ministers of charity, the deacon is out in the world – bringing the ministry and presence of the church to those who need it.
