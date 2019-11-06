SWANTON TOWN — The Town of Swanton’s second Flags for Veterans display has been so successful the town selectboard had to institute a cut-off for flag sponsorships.
That’s especially impressive because the town’s first Flags for Veterans display was just months ago.
And that display was a hit too. The selectboard put up funding for as many as 40 U.S. flags to fly in the village park on Memorial Day. The board hoped the public would then buy sponsorships for those flags in the names of local veterans.
The public certainly did. The public sponsored 52 flags, in fact, 12 more than the board initially purchased.
That’s why it’s incredible that just over five months later the public has nearly doubled its flag sponsorship — to the point that the board had to institute a limit both for the sake of space and volunteers’ time.
The town selectboard carried a motion to limit the number of sponsored flags to 110 at the board’s meeting Oct. 15.
Selectperson Mark Rocheleau also serves on the committee that plans the Veterans for Flags event. Rocheleau said “it’s been a great thing” seeing the incredible amount of sponsorship.
“I hate to turn people away,” he said.
But the board agreed turning people away is necessary for the sake of volunteers’ time — not to mention limited space in the village park.
The committee plans to put these flags in the park this coming Saturday. The Messenger will be there.
The committee plans to leave the flags in the park for one week, whereas the flags stood for just days during the inaugural Flags for Veterans display this last Memorial Day weekend.
Dan Billado, the town selectboard chair, expressed concern over potential vandalism given the time these flags will spend in the park.
“I’m anxious to see a hundred and ten flags up there for a week and see what vandalism we have there at night,” Billado said.
At the time of this selectboard meeting the Flags for Veterans organizing committee had sold an additional 45 sponsorships, on top of another 52 sponsorships from the flags the board purchased for the Memorial Day display. That’s a total of 97.
And David Jescavage, Swanton’s town administrator and a member of the Flags for Veterans committee, told the board orders were still coming in.
“They’ve been selling like hotcakes ever since the word went out,” Jescavage said.
The sponsorships cost $50 each, meaning locals — and initially the selectboard — put about $5,500 into the 110-flag park display.
See the Messenger on Veterans Day for pictures and a report from volunteers’ installation of the flags Saturday morning.