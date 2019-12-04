ST. ALBANS CITY — The city development review board is considering an application to establish a warming shelter on Lake Street.
The so-called “Warming Shelter Task Force,” represented at the DRB’s meeting Monday night by Jody and Melinda White and Mary Pickener, said the idea is to offer 24-hour shelter during adverse weather conditions, although the application leaves open the possibility of expanded hours.
The application proposes the shelter occupy the first floor of a small building at 135 Lake Street. The application proposes two people staff it at all times.
Jody told the DRB the shelter’s capacity depends on the state fire marshal’s opinion. He said Jeff Bryant, an assistant state fire marshal out of the Williston office, planned to inspect the property Tuesday, but Melinda said the shelter administrators want an initial number of beds well below the shelter’s determined capacity.
Jody said the proposed shelter is a low-barrier shelter, basically meaning anyone can come in and take shelter — as Jody put it, “come as you are, behave yourself,” and you’ll have a place to stay.
He told the board the proposal does not limit how long a person can stay in the shelter, but Melinda clarified, “It’s not going to become somebody’s address.”
Melinda stressed a low-barrier warming shelter is not the same as a homeless shelter.
“There’s not going to be case management provided, there’s not going to be a lot of services,” she said. “The goal of this shelter is just to have a low-barrier shelter for people to get out of adverse weather conditions.”
She said the shelter administrators will base their determination of adverse weather on state definitions.
“As we continue to learn more and grow more, the potential to be open all the time would hopefully happen,” Melinda said, but that’s not the plan from the get-go.
Melinda works for the Northwestern Medical Center, Jody for the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center.
Pickener is St. Albans’ regional prevention consultant for the Vermont Dept. of Health. She said the local housing stock is almost “impossible to access,” affordable housing equally scarce, and that both are factors in encouraging local substance use — not to mention possibly being unable to literally “get inside [and] warm your bones.”
Karen Heinlein-Grenier is the Turning Point of Franklin County’s executive director. She said St. Albans’ Turning Point has been on Lake Street for eight and a half years.
“We see the need,” she said.
Heinlein-Grenier said the city’s Samaritan House regularly turns away shelter seekers who show signs of alcohol or drug use.
“It’s pretty normal, when you see some of this really cold weather, to get to work in the morning and see someone curled up in the doorway,” she said.
That wasn’t a criticism of the Samaritan House. In fact, Dave Southwick, a member of the Samaritan House’s board of directors, agreed.
“Samaritan House, as a homeless shelter, currently cannot provide this type of service,” Southwick told the DRB. “It’s not in the description of services we provide the homeless. So the concept of a low-barrier warming shelter is something that’s really needed in the community.”
Southwick, who is also the city’s zoning administrator, spoke on behalf of Samaritan House, not the city, at this meeting.
The need for the shelter was the consensus of everyone who spoke at this meeting.
Brother Bob Begley of Martha’s Kitchen, which would become the shelter’s neighbor, said that while the kitchen tries to address the hunger of those in need, “there’s still ... just trying to support somebody at the end of the day, when it’s so cold out or just miserable and I’m locking the door and saying to them, ‘God be with you, good luck,’ knowing that they’re going to be sleeping in the woods.”
Candace Collins manages the Vermont Blueprint for Health program in the St. Albans area, a state program tasked with slowing the growth of national health care costs. Collins said about 17 cents on every dollar in the U.S. goes to health care, and that the costs are growing to nearly 20 cents on every dollar.
She said targeting “avoidable utilization” of health care is a clear way to curb those costs.
Collins said NMC’s emergency department, “the most expensive place to send people,” regularly serves the homeless.
“That is a completely avoidable cost to our society and to our community,” she said — a cost funded by federal and state programs and commercial insurance-payers.
“Providing a bed in a warming shelter probably costs a lot less than one [emergency dept.] visit,” Collins said.
Tim Cummings, an alcohol and drug counselor in NMC’s emergency department, reinforced what Collins said.
“You can treat somebody’s broken leg,” Cummings said, “but if that person’s going to go and sleep in the back of a car somewhere tonight, and not have any breakfast in the morning and not know what they’re going to do the next day, their chances of recovery from that broken leg or that flu or that pneumonia or whatever it is they’re suffering from, are much less and you’re probably going to be right back in that emergency room.”
Jody told the board he’s seen people here sleeping in even worse places than the back of a vehicle: behind local supermarkets or in an underpass beneath the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
“The city looks beautiful,” Heinlein-Grenier said to the board, “but ... if we don’t take care of people, it’s not going to be any better.”
The characteristically reserved DRB members said this meeting — considering the board’s final case of 2019 — was unusual, in a good way.
Board member Owen Manahan said it was “touching to hear” the testimony both of the public and of the applicants. Megan Manahan Bliss, the board’s chair, agreed the testimony was “powerful.”
“I’ve sat through a lot of these meetings,” she said, “and it’s nice to have one where ... although it’s a tough subject, it’s a positive group coming together to work on it together.”
The DRB has 45 days to consider the application.