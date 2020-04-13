Blood supplies across the country have been reduced by the closure of many places which traditionally host blood drives, such as high schools and colleges.
However, there are still opportunities to give locally, although the Red Cross does ask that people make appointments to donate in order to minimize exposure to others.
Upcoming drives include:
St. Albans City Hall
Thursday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Albans American Legion Hall
100 Parah Drive
Monday, May 4
12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org