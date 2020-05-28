FAIRFAX — Fire destroyed one half of a duplex here on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Fairfax Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Raymond, passersby noticed the fire on Bailey Road and called 9-1-1. The passersby also noticed a car in the driveway and knocked on the doors of both sides of the duplex. One resident was home in the side that wasn't on fire.
Firefighters were able to save the garage between the two sides of the duplex as well as one side of the residential units.
The fire is believed to have started on the outside of the building. "The fire went right up the siding and into the attic space," Raymond said. "When we got here the whole front was burning."
Firefighters from Cambridge, Georgia, Milton, St. Albans City and St. Albans Town provided assistance at the scene. "We didn't delay in calling help," Raymond said. "We knew it was hot and we were going to need bodies."
Having a large number of firefighters allowed them to take breaks to rest and hydrate in heat that exceeded 90 degrees.
Raymond said the bulk of the fire was knocked down pretty quickly, with about two hours of searching for any remaining hot spots. The last of the units left around 6 p.m. after approximately four hours on scene. Firefighters continued to do spot checks throughout the night to make certain the blaze didn't reignite.
The garage and the second half of the duplex suffered only minor damage, according to Raymond.