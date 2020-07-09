ST. ALBANS – According to Brett Blanchard, Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans’s incoming principal, his first year at the helm of the St. Albans high school might be one of the strangest of his career.
As school returns this fall, state officials have promised classroom life would “look different,” with an ever changing strict set of guidelines governing student activities and spaces in a bid to control future outbreaks of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease now widespread throughout the U.S.
“I’ve been in education for 33 years and this is the strangest things have been,” Blanchard said Thursday morning during an interview with the Messenger.
Still, more than anything, the longtime educator seemed excited about taking over at the St. Albans high school, where he hoped to draw on decades as an educator in New England as he assumes the principal’s position in a time when education in Vermont is maybe at its most in flux.
Blanchard traced his education background back to the Woodhall School in Connecticut, an independent boarding school for students who thrived in less conventional education settings. “It was a great place,” Blanchard said. “For me, it was an amazing opportunity.”
According to Blanchard, his tenure at the Woodhall School was the start of a particular passion for helping students realize their potential, something he carried with him when he later came to Vermont to teach at a handful of middle and high schools in Rutland County.
For the next several decades, Blanchard, took on both teaching and administrative roles within those schools, starting at the Proctor High School before moving into the Poultney Middle and High School as a teacher – and eventually dean of students – before taking on the principal’s seat at the Fair Haven Union High School.
“They’re very similar to the community here,” Blanchard said. “You have teachers who went to school here – there’s beauty in that kind of a background.”
Blanchard spoke heavily of trying to involve students themselves in those schools, telling the Messenger Thursday that students should have a voice “on every significant hiring committee” and have an active role in their schools.
“I think if you want to transform education – and education is always transforming – you have to include a student voice,” Blanchard said. “Everything we do is for them.”
Blanchard also spoke heavily of a sort of wanderlust that has influenced his opinions on education, as the longtime educator talked about visiting schools across the country – and across the world – to learn from his counterparts in the education field.
“I really believe in learning from the best about what works and what doesn’t work,” Blanchard said, adding it was educators’ job “to make this globalized world make sense to our students.”
Blanchard is also joining the school at a time when education in Vermont is seeing significant change as schools adapt to more flexible education models for their students and transition to a proficiency-based learning system focused on developing students’ individual skills rather than the traditional model tailored to specific course loads.
BFA – St. Albans’s transition to proficiency-based learning had been rocky at first, drawing the very public ire of students and parents alike due to communication challenges and problems with transcripts for the first class graduating under the proficiency-based learning’s new grading system.
In the wake of initial controversy sparked by the school’s dogged transition to proficiency-based learning, BFA’s principal of six years, Chris Mosca, resigned, citing distance from his family as his reason for leaving but admitting there were struggles with the school’s adoption of the new education model.
Following his resignation, the Maple Run Unified School District’s assistant superintendent, Bill Kimball, took over as interim principal and, after extensive work with BFA’s staff, told the Messenger earlier this year the school had made headway in correcting some of the challenges with its initial transition to proficiency-based learning.
In this environment, Blanchard, who previously worked with proficiency-based learning at a recently-merged high school in New Hampshire, told the Messenger Thursday he felt confident after weeks of meeting with staff that the school would be able to manage the rest of its transition to proficiency-based learning.
“I’m really impressed with the people around me,” Blanchard said, referencing everyone from teachers and department heads to other members of the school’s administration. “I think we have a real solid structure.”
He also said he believed strongly that proficiency-based learning was an important step for schools to take, telling the Messenger it was a “superior system” whose focus on student development “gets to the heart of what we ask students to do.”
Blanchard is also taking over at a time when education is being forced into the strange world of reopening in the throes of a pandemic, with restrictions intended to keep students, teachers and families safe from infection posing new challenges and with the possibility of remote learning again hanging over Vermont’s schools.
“I think it is so essential kids go back to school,” Blanchard said. “The toll on students, especially the social and emotional toll, has been dramatic.”
Blanchard said the school would be committed to adapting to the state’s evolving guidelines for reopening while COVID-19 continues in the community, but insisted the school would try to bring in “as many students at one time that we safely can.” “Humans aren’t meant to be separated like this,” he said.
Still, even with the strangeness promised by his first year at BFA – St. Albans, Blanchard said that he was, above all, excited for his new role as Bellows Free Academy’s principal. Very excited, even.
In a statement shared by BFA over social media, Blanchard declared he had “one of the best jobs in the world,” one promising to bring him closer to his family – his son lives in the area and his uncle is actually a BFA alum – and introduce him to the wider St. Albans community.
“When I say I’m excited,” Blanchard said Thursday during his interview with the Messenger, “I mean it.”