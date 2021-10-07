SeaComm is pleased to announce the $500 prepaid gift card winner, Blake Getchell of Swanton.
Blake was randomly selected among entries gathered at the Out & About in Essex event, which was held October 2-3, 2021 and sponsored in part by SeaComm.
The two-day event included live music, giveaways, and fun activities hosted by local businesses.
Pictured from left are SeaComm Financial Service Representative Christopher Bird and Raffle Winner Blake Getchell.
