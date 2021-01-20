ST. ALBANS — The Maple Run Unified School District board voted unanimously to offer Assistant Superintendent Bill Kimball the superintendency during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Following the recommendation of the superintendent search committee, the board voted to offer Kimball the position with a start date of July 1, and to negotiate a three-year contract pending Kimball’s acceptance.
“I think he’ll be excellent. He’s proven himself in the district, stepping up and taking over as interim principal at BFA when we needed him,” board Chair Jeff Morrill said in a phone call after the meeting. “He’s very well qualified.”
If he accepts the position, Kimball will replace outgoing superintendent Kevin Dirth, who announced in September he would be retiring after a 45-year career in education. Dirth had been at the Maple Run district for seven years.
“I’m excited to hear Bill Kimball has been offered the position, as he understands education and what is needed to continually seek improvement,” said BFA St. Albans Principal Brett Blanchard in an interview after the announcement. “As all school districts should.”
This story will be updated.
