ST. ALBANS — The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC) will be hosting one of its signature fundraising events this fall, but on a much smaller scale.
Bike for the Lake will take place on Sept. 19. Currently, the plan is for just 100 riders, said FNLC board chair Kent Henderson.
In past years, the all-day ride has had up to 300 riders choosing between four different ride lengths and culminated in a barbecue at Knight Point State Park.
FNLC intends to offer the 100 spots in this year's race to previous participants first. Participation will be staggered and the number of people allowed to gather at any one point limited. Just two route lengths — 30 and 60 miles — will be offered. The event is still in the planning stage and some details may change. If that happens, the Messenger will provide an update.
FNLC cancelled outright it's other large annual fundraiser, a dinner at the Tyler Place, usually accompanied by a silent auction.
"We get a lot of small businesses that contribute, as well," Henderson said. But with the challenges businesses have been facing because of the pandemic, "we didn't think it was right to go to businesses and ask them to donate."
The loss of fundraising forced FNLC to eliminate a part-time administrative and outreach position.
In conjunction with Bike for the Lake, FNLC also intends to begin a membership push.
We're "trying to get people involved who are looking for solutions," Henderson said.
FNLC has a long history of partnering with the state on capital projects, with farmers, and with municipalities and schools. Over the past 10 years, the group has completed or participated in nearly 70 water quality projects.
Even with the cancellation of its annual summer field day for farmers and its "Lake Lessons" student education program, FNLC installed rain gardens at the BFA-Fairfax and Alburgh Elementary School parking lots, rain barrels at the Georgia Elementary and Middle School, and a gravel wetland at the head of the Deer Brook Gully.
One area where Henderson sees a need is shovel-ready projects in Franklin County. The Vermont Agency of Transportation has $4 million left from the removal of the causeway between Alburgh and Swanton. Those funds have been set aside for water quality projects within 50 miles of the causeway. Chittenden County towns have been able to take advantage of those funds because they had projects ready to go as a result of having stormwater utilities that can be used to pay the costs of identifying and engineering projects, Henderson explained.
There has been improvements locally in the quality of Lake Champlain's water. But experts have said the cleanup will take decades. Henderson himself is cautiously optimistic, while acknowledging that the one, two punch of a severe storm with lots of runoff followed by hot days could easily cause a large outbreak of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, in the lake.
Henderson is also concerned that some algal blooms may be going unreported. "When I've been down to St. Albans Bay, there's no problem finding blue-green algae there," he said.
It's been five years since the state changed required agricultural practices for farms, Henderson pointed out, and most farms are in compliance. Runoff from farm fields is a source of phosphorus, which encourages the algal blooms. Changes in farm practices such as the use of cover crops, reduced tillage and careful monitoring of fertilizer use can reduce that runoff.
But while runoff of phosphorus appears to be moving in the right direction, longer, hotter summers are a concern. "Climate change is going to have a big affect," Henderson said.
To learn more about the work of FNLC, visit www.friendsofnorthernlakechamplain.org or email info@friendsofnorthernlakechamplain.org.